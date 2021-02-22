Australia shares slip on tech, healthcare losses

Healthcare stocks fall as Aussie dollar firms

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed slightly lower on Monday as losses in healthcare and tech stocks outweighed gains in miners, while Macquarie Group jumped after raising its profit guidance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.19% lower at 6,780.9, extending a slide from last week, as investors waited for the likes of Oil Search OSH.AX, WoolworthsGroup WOW.AX, Qantas Airways QAN.AX and Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX to report their earnings results later this week.

Shares of exports-reliant healthcare companies .AXHJ fell 2.2% as the Australian dollar hit its highest since early 2018 against the U.S. dollar. AUD/

A stronger local currency hits earnings of companies earning in U.S. dollars.

Heavyweight drug developer CSL Ltd CSL.AX and medical device maker Resmed Inc RMD.AX lost 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

Tech stocks .AXIJ fell 1.7%, with telecom co Telstra Corp TLS.AX and real estate website operator REA Group REA.AX declining 1.5% and 2%, respectively.

Mining stocks .AXMM rose 3.3% as copper prices soared to levels unseen in nearly a decade on demand optimism and a weaker U.S. dollar. MET/L

BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced 3.3% and 3.6%, respectively, while OZ Minerals OZL.AX jumped 7%.

Gold stocks .AXGD soared 2% as bullion prices rose on a weaker greenback. GOL/

Gold explorers De Grey Mining DEG.AX and Emerald Resources EMR.AX jumped 10.1% and 8.2%, respectively.

Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX rose 3.4% after the company said it expected its full-year profit to jump due to demand for heating caused by extreme weather in North America.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 1% to 12,426.2, weighed down by losses in healthcare and utility stocks.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

