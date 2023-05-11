Australia shares slip as weak commodities outweigh bank, healthcare gains

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell marginally on Friday, as declines in the commodity sectors overshadowed gains in the financial and healthcare indexes, while investors digested U.S. economic data amid concerns over a slowing economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO fell 0.1% to 7,244.3 by 0040 GMT, slipping for the fourth straight session.

Globally, investors stayed on the sidelines after a modest growth in initial jobless claims in U.S. indicated that demand was slowing, which could lead to a recession risks later in the year. MKTS/GLOB

Back in Sydney, the mining index .AXMM led declines, falling about 1.4% after China iron ore prices took a hit due to concerns over demand recovery in the top steel producer. IRONORE/

Sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX dropped between 1.2% and 1.7%.

Similarly, energy stocks .AXEJ were pressured by weak Brent crude prices overnight, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX slipping 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

On the bright side, financials .AXFJ gained about 0.3%, with the country's four largest banks trading higher in the range of 0.3% to 1%.

The healthcare .AXHJ and the technology .AXIJ indexes added 0.3% and 1.2% respectively.

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX fell about 1.8% after Australia's biggest gold miner said it had extended the exclusivity period by a week for Newmont Corp NEM.N to complete its due diligence on its A$29.4 billion ($19.94 billion) final takeover offer for the company.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 inched up 0.1% at 11,895.5.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

