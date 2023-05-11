News & Insights

BHP

Australia shares slip as weak commodities outweigh bank, healthcare gains

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

May 11, 2023 — 09:09 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell marginally on Friday, as declines in the commodity sectors overshadowed gains in the financial and healthcare indexes, while investors digested U.S. economic data amid concerns over a slowing economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO fell 0.1% to 7,244.3 by 0040 GMT, slipping for the fourth straight session.

Globally, investors stayed on the sidelines after a modest growth in initial jobless claims in U.S. indicated that demand was slowing, which could lead to a recession risks later in the year. MKTS/GLOB

Back in Sydney, the mining index .AXMM led declines, falling about 1.4% after China iron ore prices took a hit due to concerns over demand recovery in the top steel producer. IRONORE/

Sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX dropped between 1.2% and 1.7%.

Similarly, energy stocks .AXEJ were pressured by weak Brent crude prices overnight, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX slipping 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

On the bright side, financials .AXFJ gained about 0.3%, with the country's four largest banks trading higher in the range of 0.3% to 1%.

The healthcare .AXHJ and the technology .AXIJ indexes added 0.3% and 1.2% respectively.

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX fell about 1.8% after Australia's biggest gold miner said it had extended the exclusivity period by a week for Newmont Corp NEM.N to complete its due diligence on its A$29.4 billion ($19.94 billion) final takeover offer for the company.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 inched up 0.1% at 11,895.5.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
WDS
NEM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.