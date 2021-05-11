ORG

Australia shares slip as U.S. inflation fears weigh; energy, banking stocks fall most

Contributor
Riya Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares inched lower on Wednesday, with most losses in energy stocks and major banks, tracking an overnight Wall Street sell-off as worries about rising inflation in the United States weighed on risk sentiment.

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched lower on Wednesday, with most losses in energy stocks and major banks, tracking an overnight Wall Street sell-off as worries about rising inflation in the United States weighed on risk sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO slipped 0.09% to 7,090.9 by 0025 GMT.

Wall Street closed lower as rising commodity prices and labour shortages fed fears that despite reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve, near-term price spikes could translate into longer-term inflation. .N

Australian energy stocks .AXEJ skidded 0.74​,% even as oil prices rose amid lingering fears of gasoline shortages after a cyber attack on the U.S. fuel pipeline system. O/R

Sector heavyweight Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX fell 2.87%, followed by Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX, losing 1.48%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ tumbled 0.54%, with all the 'Big Four' banks in the red, even as the country's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX almost doubled its third-quarter cash profit.

Suncorp Group SUN.AX and Omni Bridgeway Ltd OBL.AX led losses, slipping 4.37% and 2.82%, respectively.

Building materials firm CSR Ltd CSR.AX jumped as much as 6.3% to a more than 13-year high after posting a higher full-year profit.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 12,613.9.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.36% at 28,711.59, and the S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 0.07%.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORG SUN CSR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters