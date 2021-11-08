Australia shares slip as heavy losses in banks offset strong miners

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares flitted in and out of positive territory to edge down on Tuesday, as losses in the financial sector offset early gains among heavyweight mining stocks after copper prices rose on strong export growth data from top consumer China.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO shed early gains and was down 0.2% at 7,438.40, as of 0106 GMT.

Australian banks .AXFJ dropped 1%, led by the country's second-biggest lender National Australia Bank NAB.AX losing up to 3% despite a 76.8% jump in its annual profit. QBE Insurance Group Ltd QBE.AX slipped 1.76%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX lost between 0.9% and 1.5%.

Energy index .AXEJ slipped more than half a percent, with Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX down as much as 0.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, Australia's biggest-listed gold producer, declined more than 5% to mark its worst intraday drop since November last year, after the company floated plans to buy Canadian miner Pretium Resources in a $2.80 billion deal.

Among gainers, the mining sector .AXMM rose 1.47%, led by Chalice Mining Ltd CHN.AX advancing 9.6%, followed by Piedmont Lithium Inc PLL.AX gaining 4.76​%.

Global miners BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX advanced between 1.5% and 2.5%.

Prices of copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, advanced more than 1% on Monday as strong export growth in China boosted demand for the metal used in the power and construction industries. MET/L

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ also kept the benchmark afloat. Biotech firm CSL Ltd CSL.AX added more than 1% and ASX-listed shares of Resmed Inc RMD.AX gained nearly 2%.

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed 0.7%, after losing more than a percent earlier in the day, as bullion prices scaled a two-month high, bolstered by a retreat in the U.S. dollar and persistent inflation concerns. GOL/

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 1.5%, tracking the gains on Wall Street overnight, led by Tyro Payments Ltd TYR.AX, up 2.83%, followed by Megaport Ltd MP1.AX gaining 2.77%.

All three major Wall street indexes ended higher as investors welcomed the passage of a U.S. infrastructure spending bill.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 edged 0.1% lower to 13,028.72.

(Reporting by Dhriti Garg in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Dhriti.Garg@thomsonreuters.com;))

