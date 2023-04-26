Australia shares slip as financials drop on recession fears

April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Thursday, as declines in financials and gold stocks negated gains by miners on strong iron ore prices, while mounting fears of a global recession weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.4% to 7288 by 1218 GMT. The benchmark is on track for a fifth straight session of losses.

Heavyweight financials led losses, retreating 0.8%, with the 'big four' banks losing between 0.1% and 1%.

Gold sub-index .AXGD lost 0.9% on weak bullion prices. GOL/

Takeover target Newcrest Mining NCM.AX slipped 0.9% after gold production in the third quarter fell due to poor production at one of its key mines.

Miners .AXMM, however, advanced 0.4%, with sector majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX gaining 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

But Syra Resources SYR.AX dived as much as 7.7% after the lithium miner flagged $539 million in total installed capital cost to expand a Louisiana-based facility.

Energy stocks .AXEJ tracked oil prices lower, falling 0.8%, with sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX losing 1% and 0.6%, respectively.

The country's top fuel refiner Ampol Ltd ALD.AX, however, added 0.3% after posting a 40.7% jump in refining margins at its Lytton refinery in Queensland, helped by higher prices for refined products such as petrol and diesel.

Separately, shares in Blackmores Ltd BKL.AX soared 21.5% after Japanese beer maker Kirin Holdings 2503.Tdisclosed plans to acquire the healthcare provider for about 169.2 billion yen ($1.27 billion).

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was flat, after ending about 1% lower on Wednesday.

Air New Zealand AIR.NZ advanced 0.7% after the country's flag carrier raised full-year earnings expectations, citing strong demand and lower-than-expected fuel costs.

($1 = 133.5800 yen)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

