BHP

Australia shares slip ahead of inflation data, Fed decision

Contributor
Navya Mittal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares inched lower on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of local inflation data and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement.

July 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched lower on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of local inflation data and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO had slipped 0.16% by 0101 GMT after rising 0.07% in early trade. The benchmark rose 0.26% on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters see Australia's year-on-year headline inflation hitting 6.3% in the second quarter, the highest since 1990. Meeting or beating it could support the Aussie by ramping up interest rate-hike expectations.

Investors are expecting a 75-basis-point Fed rate increase, with markets pricing about a 10% risk of a larger hike. They are also waiting to see whether economic warning signs prompt a shift in rhetoric. MKTS/GLOB

In Australia, gold stocks .AXGD rose 2.3% on the back of higher bullion prices and were among the top gainers on the benchmark. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, climbed 1.6%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ shed 0.67%, leading losses on the benchmark after a weak Wall Street session overnight as downbeat U.S. consumer confidence data fuelled fears about an economic slowdown. .N

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX fell 3.8% and were the top losers on the sub-index.

Miners .AXMM dropped 0.16% even after iron ore futures touched two-week highs on Tuesday. BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX slipped 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ lost 0.11% after oil prices settled lower overnight. Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX jumped 0.9%, while Santos STO.AX declined 0.1%.

Financials .AXFJ slid 0.09%, but the big four banks were up between 0.04% and 0.72%.

Among individual stocks, Westpac WBC.AX rose 0.33% as it announced plans to reduce its lending to coal, oil and gas companies, and said it would entirely shift to renewable electricity for its own operations by 2025.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed 0.46% to 11217.66.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP RIO WDS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters