Australia shares slip ahead of inflation data, Fed decision

July 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched lower on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of local inflation data and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO had slipped 0.16% by 0101 GMT after rising 0.07% in early trade. The benchmark rose 0.26% on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters see Australia's year-on-year headline inflation hitting 6.3% in the second quarter, the highest since 1990. Meeting or beating it could support the Aussie by ramping up interest rate-hike expectations.

Investors are expecting a 75-basis-point Fed rate increase, with markets pricing about a 10% risk of a larger hike. They are also waiting to see whether economic warning signs prompt a shift in rhetoric. MKTS/GLOB

In Australia, gold stocks .AXGD rose 2.3% on the back of higher bullion prices and were among the top gainers on the benchmark. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, climbed 1.6%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ shed 0.67%, leading losses on the benchmark after a weak Wall Street session overnight as downbeat U.S. consumer confidence data fuelled fears about an economic slowdown. .N

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX fell 3.8% and were the top losers on the sub-index.

Miners .AXMM dropped 0.16% even after iron ore futures touched two-week highs on Tuesday. BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX slipped 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ lost 0.11% after oil prices settled lower overnight. Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX jumped 0.9%, while Santos STO.AX declined 0.1%.

Financials .AXFJ slid 0.09%, but the big four banks were up between 0.04% and 0.72%.

Among individual stocks, Westpac WBC.AX rose 0.33% as it announced plans to reduce its lending to coal, oil and gas companies, and said it would entirely shift to renewable electricity for its own operations by 2025.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed 0.46% to 11217.66.

