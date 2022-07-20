Australia shares set to trade lower; NZ gains

July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday as investors stay sidelined after sharp gains in the previous session and amid persistent concerns about COVID-19 in China and global oil supplies.

The local share price index futures fell about 0.5%, a 123.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.7% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4%.

