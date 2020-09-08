Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower on tech rout, NZ falls

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open in the red on Wednesday, snapping two straight sessions of gains as investors are likely to take cues from the overnight tech rout on Wall Street, where blue-chip tech stocks were hammered for a third consecutive session.

The local share price index futures fell 1.6%, a 119.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% in early trade.

