Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower, NZ up

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, with local stocks tracking track Wall Street's overnight plunge amid heightened Ukraine-Russia tensions, with miners likely to drive losses.

The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 160.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.