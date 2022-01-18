Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower, NZ falls

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to retreat on Wednesday, tracking a drop in their Wall Street peers, while local commodity stocks are expected to come under pressure as a rising dollar and U.S. Treasury yields weigh on copper and gold prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 159.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% in early trade to 12,756.16 points.

