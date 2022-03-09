Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher, NZ up 1%

March 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were seen edging higher on Thursday, tracking a solid rebound in U.S. markets overnight, while a slip in commodity prices will likely cap gains on the benchmark.

The local share price index futures was up 0.4%, a 11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 1% to 11,900.57 points in early trade.

