Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher, eyes on RBA chief's speech

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open higher on Wednesday after big U.S. tech names pushed major Wall Street indexes higher overnight, while domestic investors eye a speech by Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe later in the day.

Lowe's speech in Canberra is likely to focus on the central bank's policy settings for the year ahead after it held its cash rate and announced an extension of its quantitative easing program on Tuesday.

The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 17.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.5% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to 13,153.62 by 2116 GMT.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

