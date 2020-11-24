Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher as U.S. political uncertainty abates

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking a strong rally on Wall Street overnight, as progress on COVID-19 vaccines and a formal go-ahead for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 30,000 points for the first time as the political uncertainty in Washington eased.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 39.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.3% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.2% to 12,702.16 by 2117 GMT.

