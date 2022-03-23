Australia shares set to slip at open, NZ down

March 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday, likely impacted by domestic technology stocks tracking Wall Street lower amid a rally in crude prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 82.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% by 2127 GMT.

