Australia shares set to slide, NZ rises
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall at
open on Friday, pressured by a likely drop in the shares of
mining giant Rio Tinto
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped a two-day fall to open 0.15% higher at 12,515.82.
