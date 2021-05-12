Australia shares set to slide marginally at the open; NZ falls

May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Thursday after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data set off further selling of growth stocks on Wall Street amid prospects of tighter monetary policy.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 51.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed lower on Wednesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,525.96 in early trade.

