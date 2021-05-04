Australia shares set to slide at the open, NZ falls

May 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday after Wall Street pulled back from its record trading levels overnight, with blue-chip tech firms dragging the Nasdaq more than 2% lower.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 58.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Tuesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,859.07 in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

