Australia shares set to rise tracking Wall Street, NZ flat

Australian shares are set to rise on Thursday, tracking Wall Street which closed last session higher as stimulus talks progressed, with gains in prominent mining stocks on the back of soaring iron ore prices likely lifting the benchmark.

U.S. stocks closed solidly higher on Wednesday as government leaders continued talks for a new pandemic relief package, while iron ore futures surged, with the Chinese benchmark jumping 5%. [.N][IRONORE/]

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 2.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.06% in early trade.

