Australia shares set to rise tracking Wall Street, NZ flat

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Thursday, tracking Wall Street which closed last session higher as stimulus talks progressed, with gains in prominent mining stocks on the back of soaring iron ore prices likely lifting the benchmark.

U.S. stocks closed solidly higher on Wednesday as government leaders continued talks for a new pandemic relief package, while iron ore futures surged, with the Chinese benchmark jumping 5%. [.N][IRONORE/]

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 2.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.06% in early trade.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.