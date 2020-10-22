Australia shares set to rise tracking Wall Street, NZ firms

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge higher on Friday, tracking their Wall Street peers, as progress in U.S. stimulus talks gave a dose of optimism to markets.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 0.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

