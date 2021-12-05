Australia shares set to rise on upbeat comments from treasurer

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Monday, likely boosted by comments from treasurer Josh Frydenberg saying that the country would raise its 2022 economic growth forecast at the mid-year budget review.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, an 18.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis) ((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.