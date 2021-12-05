Australia shares set to rise on upbeat comments from treasurer

Australian shares are set to rise on Monday, likely boosted by comments from treasurer Josh Frydenberg saying that the country would raise its 2022 economic growth forecast at the mid-year budget review.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, an 18.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

