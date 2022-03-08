Australia shares set to rise, NZ opens higher

March 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open slightly higher on Wednesday, likely helped by surging commodity prices, although sentiment was expected to remain under pressure after a weak session on Wall Street overnight.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 0.5% at 11,802.62 points by 2130 GMT.
