Australia shares set to rise; NZ index up

June 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, with energy and gold stocks likely to benefit from firmer commodity prices, a day after the country's central bank surprised markets with a 50 basis point interest rate hike - the most in 22 years.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% by 2222 GMT.
