Australia shares set to rise; NZ index up

Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, with energy and gold stocks likely to benefit from firmer commodity prices, a day after the country's central bank surprised markets with a 50 basis point interest rate hike - the most in 22 years.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 50.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 1.5% on Tuesday to record its worst session in almost three weeks.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% by 2222 GMT.

