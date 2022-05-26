Australia shares set to rise, NZ gains

Australian shares were expected to open higher on Friday, taking cues from broad gains across world markets as the latest U.S. Federal Reserve minutes relieved concerns over the impact of interest rate hikes.

The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 70.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.7% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% by 2221 GMT.

