Australia shares set to rise, NZ flat ahead of rates decision

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge higher on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, although signs of surging inflation highlighted by the domestic central bank's policy meeting minutes and falling crude oil prices will likely keep sentiments in check.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 85.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark has closed higher in the past two sessions.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened flat, up 0.03% at 11,850.75 points by 2236 GMT, ahead of its policy meeting later in the day where the central bank is widely expected to lift rates by another half-point. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

