Australia shares set to rise, NZ flat

March 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, taking cues from a strong Wall Street on Friday and helped by a likely rise in local miners on strong iron ore prices, while a fall in gold stocks on easing safe-haven demand could cap gains.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was broadly unchanged in early trade by 21:29 GMT.
