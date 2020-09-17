Australia shares set to rise at the open, NZ edges lower

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, likely snapping four straight weekly declines as relaxation of coronavirus-related curbs amid a slowdown in new daily infections revived risk appetite.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 3.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.2% in the previous session.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged lower in early trade.

