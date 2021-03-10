Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ up

March 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Thursday as easing inflation fears helped Wall Street and other global stocks gain and the U.S Congress approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 34-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.8% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2120 GMT.

