Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ up

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking a rise in global equities, while recent inflation and retail sales data signalled interest rates in the country may not have to rise further.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 72.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade.

