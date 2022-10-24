US Markets

Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ up

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday, helped by hopes of a less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, ahead of a key budget announcement from the Canberra government.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday, helped by hopes of a less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, ahead of a key budget announcement from the Canberra government.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 17.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 10,821.30 points in early trade. (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Anan Ashraf; Editing by Cynthia Osterman) ((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular