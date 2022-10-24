Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ up

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday, helped by hopes of a less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, ahead of a key budget announcement from the Canberra government.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 17.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 10,821.30 points in early trade.

