Australia shares set to rise at open; NZ index sheds

May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Tuesday following a rally in global equities, with strong commodity prices likely to boost domestic energy and gold stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 23.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.1% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2221 GMT.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.