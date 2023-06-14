Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ flat

June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday with a likely jump in miners as prospects of more monetary stimulus from China boosted investors sentiments, while globally markets digest U.S. Fed's decision to keep rates unchanged while maintaining a hawkish stance.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3% , a 28.3-points premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was mainly flat at 11,682.54-points during early trade.

