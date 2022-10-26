Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ flat

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Thursday as strong oil prices will likely lift local energy stocks, while Wall Street's weak overnight finish on fears of a global economic slowdown may dent domestic technology stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 14.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index flat at 11,052.67 points at 2130 GMT.

