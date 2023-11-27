Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ edges higher

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open marginally higher on Tuesday in tandem with some overnight gains in Wall Street peers, with the declines in local commodity stocks likely to offset some gains in the benchmark.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 26.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.76% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

