Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ down

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to rise at open on Thursday as energy stocks could benefit from surging oil prices ahead of the OPEC+ output policy meeting, with technology stocks also likely to rise in tandem with Wall Street peers.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 23.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.3% higher on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

