Australia shares set to rise as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Wednesday, with investors likely to buy into risky assets on signs of easing tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border.

The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 32.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9% in early trade. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

