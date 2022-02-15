Australia shares set to rise as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Wednesday, with investors likely to buy into risky assets on signs of easing tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border.

The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 32.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9% in early trade. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

