Australia shares set to rise as commodities, Wall Street shine; NZ up

April 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge up on Wednesday, with investor sentiment likely to be boosted by a commodities-inspired rally coupled with overnight gains on Wall Street.

The local share price index futures were up about 0.3%, a 5.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.24% to 12687.24 in early trade. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

