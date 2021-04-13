Australia shares set to rise as commodities, Wall Street shine; NZ up

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© David Gray / Reuters

Australian shares are expected to edge up on Wednesday, with investor sentiment likely to be boosted by a commodities-inspired rally coupled with overnight gains on Wall Street.

April 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge up on Wednesday, with investor sentiment likely to be boosted by a commodities-inspired rally coupled with overnight gains on Wall Street.

The local share price index futures were up about 0.3%, a 5.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.24% to 12687.24 in early trade. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More