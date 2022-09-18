Australia shares set to open subdued; NZ rises

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to drift in a tight range on Monday, as investors prepare for an outsized rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week, giving rise to global economic worries.

The local share price index futures fell 0.03%, a 2.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2245 GMT. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

