Australia shares set to open subdued; NZ rises

Australian shares are likely to drift in a tight range on Monday, as investors prepare for an outsized rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week, giving rise to global economic worries.

The local share price index futures fell 0.03%, a 2.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2245 GMT.

