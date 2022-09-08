Australia shares set to open steady, NZ flat

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to remain relatively subdued on Friday after a sharp gain in the previous session driven by strength in the commodities sector despite concerns over global growth.

The local share price index futures was flat, standing at a 3.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose about 1.8% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

