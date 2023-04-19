Australia shares set to open slightly lower, NZ down

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to edge slightly lower on Thursday following a mixed set of earnings reports from big U.S. companies while signals of a high-inflation environment dampened investor sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 4.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,882.2 points in early trade.

