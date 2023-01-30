Australia shares set to open slightly lower, NZ down

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open slightly lower on Tuesday with weaker oil prices expected to weigh on energy stocks and investors awaiting key global central bank meetings over the week.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 64.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.2% lower at 7,481.7 points on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,004.94 points in early trade. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

