Australia shares set to open slightly higher, NZ down

April 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set edge higher on Wednesday as a drag from Wall Street overnight is expected to be offset by improved performance from local commodity stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 15.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,871.5 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

