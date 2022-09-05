Australia shares set to open slightly higher; NZ down

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday, with miners and energy stocks likely to lead gains, while investors await a central bank decision later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 16.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.2% in early trade.

