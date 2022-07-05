Australia shares set to open sharply lower, NZ rises

July 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open sharply lower on Wednesday, with commodity subindexes under pressure over worries of a looming global economic recession.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.
(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
