Australia shares set to open sharply lower, NZ rises

Australian shares are likely to open sharply lower on Wednesday, with commodity subindexes under pressure over worries of a looming global economic recession.

The local share price index futures fell almost 1%, a 152.3 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Tuesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.

