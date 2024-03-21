Australia shares set to open marginally lower, NZ ticks up

March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Friday, with gold and oil firms potentially tracking a decline in underlying commodity prices, while investors digested a surprisingly sharp rebound in last month's domestic employment data.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 43-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese ) ((Sneha.kumar@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.