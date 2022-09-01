Australia shares set to open marginally lower, NZ slips

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open slightly lower on Friday as weakness in underlying commodity prices on the back of China's fresh COVID-19 restrictions is expected to cap gains for domestic miners and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 28.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,601.26 points in early trade.

