Australia shares set to open marginally lower, NZ slips

Australian shares are poised to open slightly lower on Friday as weakness in underlying commodity prices on the back of China's fresh COVID-19 restrictions is expected to cap gains for domestic miners and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 28.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,601.26 points in early trade.

