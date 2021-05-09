Australia shares set to open marginally lower; NZ falls

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Monday, with sentiment likely cautious after the nation's most-populous state extended COVID-19 restrictions by a week while it hunts for the source of a small outbreak.

May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Monday, with sentiment likely cautious after the nation's most-populous state extended COVID-19 restrictions by a week while it hunts for the source of a small outbreak.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 25.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 12,638.24 in early trade.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney) ((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More