Australia shares set to open marginally lower, NZ down

(Fixes garble in headline, please read "NZ down")

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open slightly lower on Monday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses as investors worried that China's aggressive reaction to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases could further dampen sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% at 11,354.68 in early trade.

