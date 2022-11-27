Australia shares set to open marginally lower, NZ down

Credit: REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

November 27, 2022 — 04:24 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

(Fixes garble in headline, please read "NZ down")

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open slightly lower on Monday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses as investors worried that China's aggressive reaction to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases could further dampen sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% at 11,354.68 in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING (CORRECTED)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.