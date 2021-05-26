Australia shares set to open marginally higher, NZ falls

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are likely to edge up on Thursday, with energy stocks expected to advance following an uptick in oil prices, and after Wall Street closed higher overnight as concerns of runaway inflation subsided.

May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge up on Thursday, with energy stocks expected to advance following an uptick in oil prices, and after Wall Street closed higher overnight as concerns of runaway inflation subsided.

The local share price index futures rose 0.04%, a 12.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark snapped a four-day winning streak and closed 0.1% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.2% to 12,204.24 in early trade.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters