Australia shares set to open marginally higher, NZ down
March 31 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to edge marginally higher on Thursday, with energy and mining stocks likely to gain on strong commodity prices, offsetting a possible sell-off as broader sentiment remained under check on the prospect of newer sanctions on Russia.
The local share price index futures
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.
