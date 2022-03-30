Australia shares set to open marginally higher, NZ down

Australia shares are expected to edge marginally higher on Thursday, with energy and mining stocks likely to gain on strong commodity prices, offsetting a possible sell-off as broader sentiment remained under check on the prospect of newer sanctions on Russia.

March 31 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to edge marginally higher on Thursday, with energy and mining stocks likely to gain on strong commodity prices, offsetting a possible sell-off as broader sentiment remained under check on the prospect of newer sanctions on Russia.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, but at a 20.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Wednesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

