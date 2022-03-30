Australia shares set to open marginally higher, NZ down

March 31 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to edge marginally higher on Thursday, with energy and mining stocks likely to gain on strong commodity prices, offsetting a possible sell-off as broader sentiment remained under check on the prospect of newer sanctions on Russia.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, but at a 20.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Wednesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

