Australia shares set to open lower over recession fears, NZ slips

June 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall on Monday, extending losses from their biggest weekly drop since March 2020 on Friday, as investors worry that aggressive monetary policy tightening could pull the global economy into recession.

The local share price index futures fell 2%, a 129.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark sank 1.8% on Friday, extending its fall to a sixth session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2225 GMT.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

